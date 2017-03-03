Probation, scholarship penalties reduced for UH men’s basketball; post-season play allowed

The UH men’s basketball team will be able to participate in post-season play, following an announcement by the NCAA Friday morning.

The NCAA also announced that UH’s probationary period has been reduced from three years to two and will now end in December 2017. The scholarship penalty was also reduced from two to one for each of the two years.

The decision comes after UH appealed the NCAA December 2015 ruling that instituted the penalties.

“Obviously we’re pleased with today’s announcement,” head coach Eran Ganot said in a press release from Hawaii Athletics. “I’ve said this many times before and I’ll say it again – I’m extremely proud of how our administration, staff, and players have dealt with this situation. I’m fired up for our guys and can’t wait to get on the court for Saturday’s game and for the opportunity to defend our Big West Tournament title next week.”

Despite the postseason uncertainty throughout the entire season and with no returning starters from last year’s team that made it the second round of the NCAA tournament, the Rainbow Warriors are 14-14 overall with a chance at securing a winning regular-season record when they take on Long Beach State on Saturday, March 4.