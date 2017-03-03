Public advised to stay out of Lualualei Beach Park waters due to wastewater discharge

The state Dept. of Health is advising the public to stay out of the waters at Lualualei Beach Park.

The Clean Water Branch was notified of a wastewater discharge near 86-080 Farrington Highway due to a broken pipe.

The discharge is currently ongoing and repairs are underway. Volume is unknown but it is estimated to be more than 200 gallons.

The discharge has entered into nearby box culverts which eventually empty into the waters at the park.

Warning signs are being posted. The public is advised to remain out of these waters until the signs have been removed.