Public advised to stay out of Lualualei Beach Park waters due to wastewater discharge

By Published:
Graphic courtesy Dept. of Health
Graphic courtesy Dept. of Health

The state Dept. of Health is advising the public to stay out of the waters at Lualualei Beach Park.

The Clean Water Branch was notified of a wastewater discharge near 86-080 Farrington Highway due to a broken pipe.

The discharge is currently ongoing and repairs are underway. Volume is unknown but it is estimated to be more than 200 gallons.

The discharge has entered into nearby box culverts which eventually empty into the waters at the park.

Warning signs are being posted. The public is advised to remain out of these waters until the signs have been removed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s