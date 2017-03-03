Television production to shut down streets in downtown Honolulu

A heads up for drivers in downtown Honolulu this weekend.

On Sunday, March 5, Bishop and Merchant streets will be closed for filming to allow a “Project Next” production crew to work safely in the street.

Additional lane closures will be in effect on S. King and Queen streets to support the filming, though the streets themselves will remain open to vehicular traffic.

The following closures and changes will be in effect:

Merchant Street will be closed from Bethel Street to Alakea Street from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A contraflow lane from the Bethel Street intersection will allow access to the Pioneer Plaza and Bank of Hawaii garages.

Access to the First Hawaiian Bank garage will be allowed from Alakea Street

Bethel Street and Alakea Street will remain open to normal vehicular traffic.

Bishop Street will be closed from Beretania Street to Queen Street from 5 a.m. to noon, and from South King Street to Queen Street from noon to 8 p.m.

A contraflow lane from Beretania to Hotel Street will allow access to the parking garages in the area.

Bishop Street between Hotel Street and S King Street will be open to local traffic only for access to impacted garages.

On Queen Street, one of two Ewa-bound lanes will be closed from Bishop Street to Fort Street Mall.

On S. King Street, two of five travel lanes will be closed between Fort Street Mall and Bishop Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, take alternate routes and anticipate delays.

During this time, TheBus routes 4, 6, 55, 56, 57, 57A, 65, & E will be routed off of Bishop Street to Nuuanu Avenue.