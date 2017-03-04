Coolen captures 1,000th win, Rainbow Wahine sweep

HONOLULU—The University of Hawaii softball team swept its Saturday doubleheader on Day Two of the Coca-Cola Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament and head coach Bob Coolen became just the 31st NCAA coach to reach the 1,000 career win mark with UH’s win over Charleston Southern. Behind UH pitcher Dana Thomsen, the Rainbow Wahine shutout the Buccaneers, 7-0 to give Coach Bob his milestone victory. Hawaii then defeated Toledo 4-1 in the last game of the day. The Rainbow Wahine improved to 8-7 overall on Saturday at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Coolen now has a career record of 1,001-648-1 in 31 years—five at Bentley and the last 26 at Hawaii. He came to UH as an assistant to then head coach Rayla Allison in 1990 before taking over as head coach in 1992. He is now the second longest tenured coach at Hawaii and by far the most winningest coach in UH softball history. Coolen has led his teams to six conference titles, 11 NCAA tournament appearances, two NCAA Super Regionals and the 2010 Women’s College World Series. He has also coached 33 All-American selections, 53 all-Region selections, and 132 all-conference players.

Hawaii 7, Charleston Southern 0

Hawaii starter Thomsen earned her second consecutive complete game win and her first shutout of her Rainbow Wahine career. She did not allow a run and gave up just two hits in seven innings pitched. She tied her career-high with nine strikeouts. At one point she retired 13-straight batters between the second and sixth innings and faced only two batters above the minimum.

The Rainbow Wahine got on the scoreboard to take a 1-0 lead over the Buccaneers in the first inning. Sarah Muzik started the rally with a single through the left side of the infield. Nicole Lopez then drilled a double down the leftfield line to put both runners in scoring position. Callee Heen followed with sacrifice fly to rightfield to drive in Muzik from third.

Hawaii added another run in the bottom of the second inning on their second sacrifice fly of the game. Angelique Ramos led the frame off with a double to the right-centerfield gap. Chardonnay Pantastico then drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Heather Cameron then laid down a sacrifice bunt to push both runners into scoring position for Bree Soma who lifted a sacrifice fly to right-centerfield to drive in Ramos for a 2-0 lead.

In the third, the ‘Bows extended their lead to 3-0 on a double to the right-centerfield gap by Lopez (her second double of the game) that scored Muzik all the way from first base.

Hawaii added two runs in the bottom the fourth to increase their lead to 5-0. Pantastico led off with a single just off the glove of a diving second baseman. Cameron then followed with a double to the left-centerfield gap to put runners at second and third. Pantastico scored on a wild pitch and Cameron crossed the plate on a groundout to the rightside hit by Danielle Garcielita.

Lopez then launched her fourth home run of the season to start the fifth inning. Her solo shot sailed over the centerfield fence. It marked her ninth home run of her career and second of the tournament.

Hawaii then got one more run in the sixth inning. Soma was hit by a pitch with two outs and Garcielita picked up her second RBI of the game with a double laced to left-centerfield.

Charleston Southern’s Cheyenne Gandara took the loss, dropping her record to 3-4. She gave up three runs on five hits with a walk. Holly Clark threw the next two innings and gave up three runs on three hits with one strikeout and Nicole Ayala tossed the final frame, giving up one run on one hit.

Hawaii 4, Toledo 1

The Rainbow Wahine were locked in a pitcher’s duel with Toledo, tied at 1-1 through the first four-and-a-half innings before UH erupted for three runs in the fifth to defeat the Rockets, 4-1.

Kanani Aina Cabrales got the start and made her first appearance since February 17. She threw the first 4.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts, but she did not figure in the decision. Brittany Hitchcock came in relief in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded and one out. She got a swinging strikeout and then a fielder’s choice from short-to-second to thwart the Rockets rally and preserve a 1-1 tie. Hitchcock earned the win as she retired all eight batters she faced to close the game. She did not issue a walk and had three strikeouts to raise her record to 5-5.

The ‘Bows posted one run in the first inning. Lopez reached on a single through the leftside of the infield. Callee Heen was then beaned which brought up Heather Morales who drilled a hard hit single up the middle to drive in Lopez from second for the early 1-0 lead.

Toledo answered right back in the second, knotting the score at 1-1 on an RBI single by Morgan Paaverud to score Samantha Golden who had started the frame with a walk.

The score would remain tied until the bottom of the fifth when the ‘Bows scored three runs to take a 4-1 lead. Soma led off with an opposite-field hit though the leftside of the infield. Garcielita then put down a sacrifice bunt, but on the play, the third baseman tried to erase Soma at second unsuccessfully, leaving runners at first and second. Muzik then hit a grounder to the second baseman who flipped to short to get Garcielita out at two leaving runners at the corners. Lopez then drove in Soma with a sacrifice fly to right. Heen then pulled a single down the rightfield line to put runners at first and third. Pinch runner Courtney Hiruko stole second and then Morales cleared the bases with a double to the left-centerfield gap for her second and third RBI’s of the game.

Kailey Minarchick took the loss dropping her record to 2-3. She threw the first five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with a strikeout. Leah Allison fired the final frame.

In the first three games of the tournament, UH third baseman Nicole Lopez leads all players with an .875 batting average, hitting 7-for-8 with three double, two home runs and five RBI for a slugging percentage of 2.000.



SUNDAY SCHEDULE

10am: GM7 – Seed #2-Toledo vs. Seed #3 Charleston Southern

12pm: GM8 – Seed #1 Hawaii vs. Seed #4 Seattle U

2pm: Loser GM7 vs. Loser GM8

4pm: Winner GM7 vs. Winner GM8