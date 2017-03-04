Hang glider in Kaena Point suffers multiple injuries

Honolulu firefighters responded to a call of a hang glider who was injured on the Mokuleia side of Kaena Point Saturday afternoon.

The first HFD unit arrived on scene at 1:48 p.m. to find that a man in his 30s suffered multiple injuries after crashing at a high rate of speed, ending up approximately 25 feet below the initial point of impact.

HFD rescue personnel were at the patient’s side at 2:07 p.m. The patient was rapidly packaged and transported by AIR 1 to the Dillingham Airfield landing zone, and his care was transferred to EMS personnel at 2:34 p.m.