Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Anthony Dominguez

Honolulu police are looking for a man who test drove a car and never came back. Now, they have $100,000 in warrants for his arrest.

They are looking for Anthony Dominguez.

“On June 4, 2013, Dominguez went to an auto dealership on South Beretania Street and asked to test drive an Audi. The salesperson allowed him to test drive the Audi because they were busy and said he has to return within a specified time. He did not return the vehicle,” said Sgt. Kim Buffett. “An auto theft was initiated.”

Dominguez was arrested two days later in the stolen Audi. He was also arrested later in the year in September 2013 for breaking into a car.

Anthony Dominguez is now wanted on two $50,000 warrants for not showing up for his HOPE (Hawaii’s Opportunity Probation with Enforcement) warning hearing in June 2016.

Buffett says “he has seven prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kailua area.”

If you know where Anthony Dominguez is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.