House fire in Anahola causes extensive damage

A house fire in Anahola, Kauai Friday night has displaced three residents and caused extensive damage to over half of the home.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Hakuaina Road at approximately 8:11 p.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control and deemed fully extinguished at 9:58 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The fire broke out in the living room and spread to the kitchen, hallway and garage.

Damages to the three-bedroom, one-bath house are estimated at $300,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.