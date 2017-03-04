Laumaka work furlough inmate Bobby Cotton arrested after brief escape

Work furlough inmate Bobby Cotton failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Friday night.

He left the center in the morning to go to work and was scheduled to return by 4:45 p.m. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Honolulu police did arrest Cotton and returned him to the Oahu Community Correctional Center at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. He will face an additional escape 2 charge.

Cotton is serving time for Robbery 2. His next parole hearing is scheduled for May 2017.

Cotton is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Inmates in the work furlough program are either actively seeking employment or working in the community. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

