Police investigate shooting near Moanalua Road

Honolulu police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Moanalua Road and Kauhale Street in Aiea.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services personnel attended to a 31-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Moanalua Road is closed in both directions from Aiea Heights Road to Puakala Street by St. Elizabeth Church and School due to the ongoing investigation.

