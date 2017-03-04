Police investigate shooting near Moanalua Road

Honolulu police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Moanalua Road and Kauhale Street in Aiea.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services personnel attended to a 31-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Moanalua Road is closed in both directions from Aiea Heights Road to Puakala Street by St. Elizabeth Church and School due to the ongoing investigation.

Photo of police presence on Heen Way, just off Aiea Heights Road
