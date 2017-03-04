Moped operator injured in Kahekili Highway crash

Honolulu police responded to a call early Saturday morning of a moped crash on Kahekili Highway a half mile south of Hui Iwa Street in Kaneohe.

At around 2:30 a.m., a 30-year-old man was driving his moped going south on the highway at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the moped and was ejected on to the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet.

A passerby called 911. EMS personnel treated and transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

While speed was a possible factor in the crash, alcohol was not.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.