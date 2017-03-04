Patrons evacuated from Ko Olina restaurant fire

Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm call Saturday morning of a fire at the Monkeypod Kitchen in the Ko Olina Marketplace.

The first HFD unit arrived at 9:50 a.m. to find smoke emanating from the roof.

Firefighters confirmed that building security had evacuated all occupants and that there were no injuries.

Upon further investigation, this was identified as a grease trap fire in the two-story exhaust system of the restaurant. The fire was brought under control at 10:14 a.m.

The fire cause and damage estimates are currently under investigation.

