Popular pizzeria celebrates one-year anniversary in Aina Haina

It was a birthday party of a different kind in Aina Haina Saturday as Pieology celebrated its one-year anniversary by throwing a party for its customers with cake, balloons and, of course, a lot of pizza.

The restaurant’s selling point is that it lets customers customize their own pizza pies before they’re cooked up. Ingredients include pepperoni, veggies, and some things you can only fined at the Hawaii location.

“In Hawaii only, we have Portuguese sausage, Spam and kalua pork as one of your options,” said district manager Luther Pascua-Mateo. “No where else in Pieology on the mainland you’ll find them as part of your options.”

And good news, the company plans to open two more locations on Oahu later this year, one in Kailua and the other in Pearlridge. We’re also told Pieology is looking to set up shop on the neighbor islands in the future.