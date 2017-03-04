Utah mother generously donates breast milk after baby’s death

(KSTU/CNN) — A grieving Utah mother continues to donate her breast milk after her baby died.

Nicura Thompson was excited to add her fourth son Colton to the family, but she soon learned he was facing some challenges.

“It all started when I was 5 months pregnant,” she said. “We had found out that he has 7 different heart defects.”

Colton was diagnosed with a rare immune disorder called DiGeorge Syndrome. He was born full-term on October 21st of last year, but died six weeks later on Thompson’s 28th birthday.

“I’m so grateful we were able to take him home,” she said. “We got to take him trick-or-treating with us and we got to spend Thanksgiving with him us as well. He was in the hospital for Thanksgiving but we put a little turkey hat on him. We had fun.”

Despite her loss, Thompson continued to pump her breast milk. Thompson decided to donate her milk to a drop-off location at the Live Well Center located in the McKay-Dee Hospital.

She’s donated 4,000 ounces since December 2016 and is close to reaching her goal of 5,000. “This is going to be a life-long thing for me and the only way I can go on is knowing I’m doing something good in his name.”

Center manager Elon Jensen said “I told her ‘thank you, this is liquid gold. You are saving lives.'”

Last year, the center received 16,000 ounces of donated breast milk. “There’s always a need for breast milk donations,” Jensen said. “A lot of moms work and some moms aren’t able to pump at their work.”

Since there are no milk banks in Utah, the milk is shipped to the Mountain West Mother’s Milk Bank in Colorado for processing and then back to Utah. A fundraiser is being held this weekend to raise funds to build a milk bank in Utah.

“It’s so impressive what Nicura has done. She is offering a part of herself to save someone else’s infant and that is amazing,” Jensen said.