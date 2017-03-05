After decades, Kam Swap Meet closes its gates for good

After more than 35 years, the Kam Swap Meet shut down for good Sunday afternoon.

The swap meet has been a community staple at the site of the old Kam Drive-In Theater next to Pearlridge Center, but the property owner says interest in the swap meet has dropped over the years to the point that it’s no longer sustainable and that’s affecting the local vendors.

“And this is a local people that have to make extra income,” said vendor Sam Trejo. “This is local local, yeah. It’s not intermix with international So this is farmer mostly here and our farmer local produce people and we sell here for our local people.”

“It’s kind of wrapping up, I mean kind of bittersweet,” said vendor Keith Saunders. “On the one hand, everyone knows it’s ending. The sales were really rockin’ yesterday and today.”

The property was approved to be redeveloped into Live, Work, Play Aiea, a project that will include new housing, restaurants and shops.

The Aloha Stadium still operates a swap meet on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.