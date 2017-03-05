Aiea shooting victim identified, suspect has criminal past

Related Coverage Deadly shooting in Aiea stems from apparent case of road rage

Family and friends have identified the man who was gunned down Saturday on Moanalua Road in what police say was a case of road rage.

Keenyn Pahio was a father of three. Police say he’d gotten into an argument with 72-year-old Darryl Freeman in front of the Aiea Shopping Center before noon Saturday.

That’s when police say Freeman got out of his vehicle and shot Pahio with two of Pahio’s children in the car. Freeman then drove off where police found him at his Aiea Heights home.

We did some digging and found Freeman has a criminal past dating back to the 1960s. During that time, Freeman has been charged eight times for various felonies and misdemeanors involving theft, firearms, auto theft, and stolen property. The latest charges came in February 1993.

Freeman remains in police custody, but has not yet been charged yet in Saturday’s shooting.

A small makeshift memorial has formed Sunday on Moanalua Road just a few feet away where Pahio was killed.

KHON2 spoke with family and friends of Pahio’s Sunday who tell us they’re still in disbelief, but right now, the main concern is Pahio’s three daughters.

“My heart goes out to his family, especially his three girls,” said friend Hano Kalima. “He treated each one with so much love.”

“I woke up this morning hoping that yesterday was all a dream,” said friend Gui Humalon. “It could’ve been solved a different way and it shouldn’t have gone down like that.”

A statement was released by the Pahio family late Sunday afternoon:

On behalf of the Pahio family, we would like to thank everyone for all their love and support during this difficult time. Special thanks to the good Samaritans that came to help during the tragic moment. At this time, we ask for your continuous prayers, especially for Keenyn’s three daughters.

“He could meet you tonight, or today, and you could be his best friend by the end of the day, thats how he was,” Kalima said. “To know that he’s not going be there to just call him up or to hit me up to just fish, its still sinking in.”

“Such a small island, we all have places to go and people to see and when it happens we just got to take a deep breath and learn how to get through it,” Humalon said.