FBI asks Justice Department to dispute Trump’s allegations of Obama ordering wiretaps

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that the FBI has asked the Justice Department to dispute allegations made on Twitter by President Donald Trump that Barack Obama as president ordered the tapping of Trump’s phones during the presidential campaign.

This was first reported by the New York Times Sunday. The official isn’t authorized to discuss the situation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores has declined to comment on the matter, and an FBI spokesman also isn’t commenting.

The Times reports on its website that senior American officials tell the newspaper that FBI Director James Comey has argued that the claim is false and must be corrected. No such statement has been issued by the Justice Department.

The Times reports that the officials say Comey wants the claim rejected publicly because it falsely insinuates that the FBI broke the law.

Trump made the allegation of tapped phones at Trump Tower in a series of tweets Saturday but cited no evidence. An Obama spokesman says the allegation is false.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the Times report.

In the meantime, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes says the president’s allegations will become part of his panel’s investigation.

The California Republican says in a statement his committee “will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates.”

The committee was already investigating Russian interference in the presidential election.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton says, “We’re going to follow the facts wherever they lead us. And I’m sure that this matter will be a part of that inquiry.”

The senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee calls President Trump’s allegations “very reckless.”

Sen. Mark Warner says, “This feels like an attempt where the president is trying to distract us by throwing out unsubstantiated information.”

The Virginia Democrat tells CBS’s “Face The Nation” that he was not aware of any official intelligence order seeking wiretaps of then-presidential candidate Trump, and Trump’s tweets made it sound like he didn’t know how legal wiretaps are authorized.

Warner says, “To make that type of claim without any evidence is, I think, very reckless.”

The former director of national intelligence in the Obama administration denies there was a secret court order for surveillance at Trump Tower.

James Clapper says that in the national intelligence activity he oversaw, “there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president, the president-elect at the time, as a candidate or against his campaign.”

Clapper says as intelligence director he would have known about a “FISA court order on something like this. Absolutely, I can deny it.”

He left the White House on January 20 when Trump took office.

Earlier Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to say where the current president got his information or why he blamed the former president.

“If they’re going to investigate Russia ties, let’s include this as part of it,” she said. “That’s what we’re asking.”

Without being specific, Sanders says Trump is “going off information that he’s seen that have led him to believe that. … And if it is, this is the greatest overreach and the greatest abuse of power that I think we’ve ever seen and a huge attack on democracy itself.”