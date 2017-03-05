Flood advisory issued for Oahu

*Click here to view our live radar map.*

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

At 8:23 a.m., radar indicated a line of heavy showers nearly stationary over southeast Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of three inches per hour in the heaviest showers.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Hawaii Kai, Hanauma Bay, Aina Haina, Kalama Valley, Waialae, Hawaii Loa Ridge, Koko Crater, Kahala, Waialae Iki, Sandy Beach, Makapuu Point and Kuliouou.