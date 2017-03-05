Hapa band member pleads for help in search of treasured guitar stolen from car

A well-known local musician is pleading for help, after his beloved guitar, one he’s played for decades, was stolen.

KHON2 spoke with Barry Flanagan of the group Hapa.

He says his guitar was stolen from the trunk of his car while parked at either the 24 Hour Fitness on Kapiolani Boulevard or near the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center at Waikiki on Saturday.

Flanagan says he’s had the guitar for 36 years.

“You know it’s a living breathing thing, that’s breathed life into a lot of people, everybody looks forward to seeing that guitar every year I tour,” he told KHON2. “They still can’t believe it’s holding up and doing what it does you know.”

Flanagan says he a special connection and it is not just an instrument.

“I’d like to keep playing it till I’m gone and leaving it somebody, I don’t want it like this,” he said tearfully.

Flanagan’s guitar has a hole in the front from all the years he’s used it.

He says he just wants his guitar back, no questions asked.

The musician says a police report was filed for an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

If you have any information, call Honolulu police.