HPU Men’s & Women’s Basketball teams reach NCAA Division II Tournament

Hawai’i Pacific University’s men and women earned berths to the NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament in announcements Sunday evening from NCAA Headquarters.

The PacWest Conference Champion and No. 6 ranked HPU men (28-2) picked up the second seed in the West Region, while the Sharks women (21-6) drew the eighth seed in the region.

HPU is one of four schools in the West Region to place both the men and women in the tournament this season. California Baptist, Western Washington and UC San Diego also put both programs into the regional.

The Men’s West Regional will be at UC San Diego’s RIMAC Arena on Friday, Saturday and Monday. The second seeded Sharks will face seventh seeded Sonoma State (Calif.) (20-8) in the regional quarterfinals on Friday at 12:30 p.m. HST (2:30 p.m. PST).

The Women’s West Regional is at Alaska Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center on Friday, Saturday and Monday. As the regional’s eighth seed, the Sharks meet top seed and host Alaska Anchorage (29-1) in the last regional contest of Friday night at 6:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. AST).

It’s the second NCAA Tournament appearance for both the Sharks men and women. HPU was last in the men’s tournament in 1999, while the Sharks women went to the regional in 2015.

In the other games in the men’s regional, third seed Western Washington (25-5) faces sixth seed Chico State (Calif.)(23-7) at 10 a.m. HST (Noon PST) on Friday, with the winner to meet the HPU/Sonoma State winner in a Saturday semifinal at 3 p.m. HST (5 p.m. PST). Fourth seed California Baptist (25-4) squares off against fifth seed San Francisco State at 3 p.m. HST (5 p.m. PST) on Friday and top seed and host UC San Diego (25-5) faces eighth seed Dixie State (19-8) at 5:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. PST). Those winners meet in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. PST). The championship game is set for Monday at 4 p.m. HST (7:00 p.m. PDT).

In the women’s regional, fourth seeded UC San Diego (23-6) meets Simon Fraser (24-7) on Friday at 4 p.m. HST (5 p.m. AST), with the winner to face the winner of HPU/UAA on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. AST). Third seeded Western Washington (25-5) takes on sixth seeded Cal State East Bay (22-8) at 11 a.m. HST (Noon PST) and second seeded California Baptist (31-2) goes against seventh seed Point Loma (24-5) at 1:30 p.m. HST (2:30 p.m. PST) in a third meeting between the teams in two weeks. Those winners will play Saturday the semifinal at 4 p.m. HST (5 p.m. PST). The championship game is set for Monday at 5 p.m. HST (7 p.m. ADT).