Judge to hear motion for a new trial in Steven Capobianco case

Steven Capobianco and his attorney will be back in court Monday asking for a new trial.

In December, he was found guilty of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Carly Scott, but his attorney claims jurors were exposed to news coverage of the case.

Capobianco’s attorney also says there was prosecutor misconduct, and that the prosecutor used emotion to sway the jury.

A hearing on the motion for a new trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

