Judge to hear motion for a new trial in Steven Capobianco case

By Published:
capobianco reaction july 1

Steven Capobianco and his attorney will be back in court Monday asking for a new trial.

In December, he was found guilty of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Carly Scott, but his attorney claims jurors were exposed to news coverage of the case.

Capobianco’s attorney also says there was prosecutor misconduct, and that the prosecutor used emotion to sway the jury.

A hearing on the motion for a new trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

KHON2 will be on Maui to cover the motion and will let you know what happens.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s