Man accused of robbing Sacred Hearts School student for iPad arrested, charged

Maui police say a man walked onto a school campus, while in session, and robbed a student.

Officers have arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Slot of Lahaina and charged him with second-degree robbery.

According to police, a man walked onto the campus of Sacred Hearts School in Lahaina at about 10:30 a.m. Friday. They say he approached a student sitting in front of a classroom then forcibly took the student’s iPad.

Police say a teacher confronted him and he ran, but police found him nearby a short time later.

His bail was set at $20,000.