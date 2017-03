A rescue at the notorious Spitting Caves in east Honolulu.

Emergency officials say around 6 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old Oahu man fell, hit the side of a cliff, and landed in the ocean.

Two high school students rescued him.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says the man was taking photos and took a wrong step.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials urge you to be careful on rocky ledges and cliffs.