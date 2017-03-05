Road Work for the Week, March 5-10

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

AIEA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Alternating lane closures in the eastbound direction between the Kaamilo Street Overpass and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

HONOLULU

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Up to three lanes closed in both directions between the Middle Street Overpass and the Pali Highway Overpass for pavement marking installations.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Vineyard Boulevard On-Ramp for utility installations.

KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the eastbound direction between the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass and the Farrington Highway Overpass to install a temporary platform for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project. The Kalaeloa Boulevard On-Ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway will also be closed. Motorists traveling on the freeway will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard from the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor Off-Ramp (Exit 1A) then may continue eastbound on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard or the Wakea Street On-Ramp.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. now through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions at the Pearl Harbor Interchange for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass for road repairs.

7 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Thursday morning: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass for utility installations.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

HONOKAI HALE TO WAIANAE

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Alternating lane closures in both directions between Waianae Valley Road and the H-1 Freeway for maintenance work.

MAKAHA

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Orange Street and Makaha Valley Road for maintenance work.

NANAKULI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield for maintenance work.

WAIANAE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Glenmonger Street and Leihoku Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between Leihoku Street and Ala Poko Street for asphalt restoration.

WAIANAE TO KAENA POINT

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Leihoku Street and Kaena Point for electrical maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street for paving work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

AINA HAINA

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Waiholo Street and Waa Street for guardrail improvements.

HAWAII KAI

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the Honolulu-bound between Makapuu Lighthouse Road and Hanauma Bay Road for maintenance work.

MAUNAWILI

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road for maintenance work.

WAIMANALO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Bell Street and Makai Pier for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALEIWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Papailoa Road and Waimea Valley Road for maintenance work.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road for bridge railing work. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

LAIE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kahikole Place and Pounder’s Beach for maintenance work.

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for sign replacements and guardrail repairs. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

PEARL HARBOR

6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Lane closed in the westbound direction between the Arizona Memorial/Stadium Off-Ramp (Exit 15A) and Center Drive for the rail project.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Kohomua Street and Center Drive for the rail project.

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Center Drive and Kohomua Street for the rail project.

PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure at various locations in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road for guardrail installations, utility work, pavement striping, and landscaping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lumiauau Street for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI

8 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning: One to two lanes closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Wilson Street and Emmeline Place for paving work.

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: One to two lanes closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive for road repairs.

24/7 lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive for survey work and sidewalk and curb/gutter reconstruction.

Now through 5 a.m. Monday: Lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive for road reconstruction work.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Kalihi Street for maintenance work.

KANEOHE TO KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday morning: Closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway for tunnel lighting replacements.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between River Street and Alakawa Street for maintenance work.

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Libby Street and Waiakamilo Road for roadside maintenance.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU TO KAILUA

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving closure in both directions between South Beretania Street and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.

KAILUA TO HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Wednesday through Friday morning: Closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waokanaka Street for tunnel lighting replacements.

MAUNAWILI

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels for maintenance work.

NUUANU

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Waokanaka Street intersection for maintenance work.

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between School Street and the Pali Tunnels for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between in the vicinity of Ward Avenue for maintenance work.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Aala Street and Pua Lane for maintenance work.

— MOKAPU BOULEVARD —

KAILUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Likupono Street and Ililani Street for maintenance work.

— MANAGERS DRIVE —

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Friday: Shoulder closure on Managers Drive in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Underpass and Hiapo Street for the rail project.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

WAHIAWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kaukonahua Road for maintenance work.

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday: Alternating lane closure on Wilikina Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kamananui Drive for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Aumoku Street and Puohala Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Puohala Street intersection for traffic signal improvements.

— KALAKAUA AVENUE —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Ena Road and Ala Moana Boulevard for sewer maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

KAPOLEI

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Kapolei Parkway and the H-1 Freeway Overpass for maintenance work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

KAILUA

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kalanianaole Highway and Hamakua Drive for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Laulaunui Street for the rail project.

EWA BEACH

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and Thursday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Alternating lane closures in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Wilikina Drive for maintenance work.

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure between Wilikina Drive and Foote Avenue in the northbound direction for HECO utility work.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

AIEA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in the westbound direction between Kaimakani Street and Aiea Access Road for maintenance work.

— AIKI STREET —

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop for slope stabilization work.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction between the H-201 Monnalua Freeway Overpass and Moanalua Road for guardrail replacements.

— ALA KAPUNA STREET —

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Moanalua Road and Moanalualani Place for electrical maintenance work.

— BINGHAM STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Closure in the eastbound direction between McCully Street and Farrington Street for maintenance work.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge through Friday for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— KAHUAPAANI STREET —

HALAWA

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday: Shoulder closure in the westbound direction at the Salt Lake Boulevard intersection for utility installations.