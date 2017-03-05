Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with Howard Dashefsky



Sam and John travel to Kailua to visit the newly renovated kitchen of KHON2’s Howard Dashefsky. When Chef Sam finds leftover salmon, tortillas, pasta, and Brussels sprouts (John’s favorite), the wheels start turning and the guys are well on their way to creating a feast.

Layered Romaine Salad

1 head romaine lettuce

8 grape tomatoes, halved

6 Brussels sprouts, shaved

4 handfuls of fresh spinach

6 baby carrots, bias-cut

6 mozzarella slices

3 tablespoons Feta cheese

3-4 beets, sliced

2 tablespoons pesto

1 tablespoon dried cranberries

1 tablespoon walnuts

4 small flour tortillas, fried and cut into strips

Dressing:

2 tablespoons Real Kraft Mayo

2 tablespoons Heinz Classic Sweet & Thick BBQ Sauce

1 teaspoon Aloha Shoyu

1 tablespoon pesto oil or olive oil

1 tablespoon water

Black pepper

Chop outer romaine lettuce leaves. Slice the romaine lettuce heart into quarters. Place quartered lettuce in a large serving bowl. Add chopped lettuce in center and top with Brussels sprouts. Place one handful of fresh spinach in each quarter of the serving bowl. Add mozzarella, feta cheese, tomatoes, carrots and beets. Top with pesto, cranberries, walnuts and tortilla crisps. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

Dressing:

In a bowl, combine all ingredients and add pepper to taste.

Furikake Miso Salmon Tostadas

3 cups salmon, oven roasted

3 medium flour tortilla, fried (can be substituted with tortilla chips)

3 tablespoons basil pesto oil

1 medium tomato, diced

Hot sauce (Tapatio or Sriracha) to your liking

1 cup Kraft Real Mayo

3 tablespoons Kraft Sweet & Thick BBQ sauce

½ cup cilantro, chopped

In a skillet, fry flour tortillas. Place salmon, tomato and basil oil on top of tortillas. Mix mayonnaise with hot sauce and Kraft BBQ sauce and drizzle over salmon. Garnish with cilantro.

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

6-8 Garlic shrimp, prepared

Spaghetti noodles, prepared

3-4 ounces Brie cheese

6-8 grape tomatoes, halved

6-8 Brussels sprouts, halved

1-1 ½ cups Marinara sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons basil pesto

1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon garlic, chopped

In a thick saute pan, cook shrimp, tomatoes and Brussels sprouts over medium-high heat for a few minutes then set aside. Heat noodles, brie, marinara sauce and pesto until combined and place on a serving platter. Re-heat shrimp, tomatoes and Brussels sprouts for one minute. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and mix. Pour on top of noodles and serve.