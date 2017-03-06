12th Anniversary with Shokudo, Honey Toast Golden Tickets

Shokudo joined us this morning to talk about how they are celebrating their 12th anniversary! Starting today through the end of the month, you can visit Shokudo and purchase a special anniversary toast (3-layers) for a chance at a golden ticket. If you happen to not draw a golden ticket, you may post your picture (of you and your anniversary toast) on Shokudo’s Instagram page for a chance to win the last golden ticket (Vacations Hawaii Vegas getaway for 2) given away April 1st, 2017!

The golden ticket giveaway was created 5 years ago as a spin-off of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It has since become eagerly awaited each year from our loyal patrons.

Shokudo is the Home of Honey Toast™ and innovative dining. With a menu of over 60 dishes perfected over 10 years of operation, Shokudo Japanese is a new take on traditional Japanese cuisine and casual dining. The popularity of the trademarked Honey Toast™ inspired the Honey Toast Club in 2009, awarding VIPs with two additional scoops of ice cream with their toast.

Phone number: 808.357.6111

Website: http://www.shokudojapanese.com