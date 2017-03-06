Ask A Specialist – Colon Cancer

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Are you at risk for colon cancer? When should you get screened? Learn more with Dr. Traci Murakami, gastroenterologist at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about colon cancer and colon cancer screening, check out Queen’s Colon Cancer Awareness Event on Saturday, March 11, 2017, from 10:30 am – 2 pm at Queen’s Physicians Office Building 3, on 550 South Beretania. You’ll get a backstage pass to the endoscopy center, where colonoscopies are done. There will be prizes and free blood pressure checks, and you can visit the fun exhibits and talk with Queen’s specialists. For more information on this event or the Queen’s Colon Screening Program, call 691-8270.