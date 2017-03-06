Attorney to argue self-defense after shooting suspect charged with murder



A suspect in a road rage shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead over the weekend has been charged with murder.

Darryl Freeman, 72, was also charged Monday afternoon with three firearms offenses.

According to police, Freeman shot and killed Keenyn Pahio on Saturday after the two drivers got into an argument in front of Aiea Shopping Center.

Freeman then drove to his Aiea Heights home before surrendering to police.

On Monday, Freeman’s attorney told us he’s still gathering the facts and expects to build a case around self-defense.

Attorney Rustam Barbee has represented Freeman before. He is asking for witnesses to come forward and says they could be very important to the outcome of this case.

When we asked Barbee what he could tell KHON2 about his conversations with Freeman, he replied, “Well, not a whole lot. That’s privileged at this point, but I can tell you he’s obviously not in good spirits at this point. There are only losers in this particular case. There’s no winners.”

So what does it take to prove self-defense? We reached out to defense attorney Michael Green, who is not involved in Freeman’s case.

“Killing someone with a handgun, you better be able to convince some judge or jury that you were in fear of death or great bodily harm,” Green said. “It’s not good to start it, but you know, you have to be careful of when you defend yourself, how far you go.”

Freeman has eight convictions for various felonies and misdemeanors involving theft, firearms, and auto theft.

We’re told convicted felons are required to turn over any firearms to police or a registered gun owner. So how did Freeman get the gun?

KHON2 asked HPD for more information on the weapon. We wanted to know if it was recovered and who was the gun registered to. We haven’t heard back from them.

“If he’s a convicted felon, he should not have had a gun in his car, which leads to the question of why? Why would he have a loaded gun in his car?” Green said.

We asked Barbee why Freeman was in possession of a firearm at the time.

“What I can say is that he does have a documented conviction for a white-collar type of offense, certainly not a violent offense,” he replied. “As far as any weapon being involved, I have to be very careful about that at this point, because again the facts are still coming in.”

Green also told KHON2 if someone has a gun in their vehicle, it has to be disassembled and in a box or in the trunk.