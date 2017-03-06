Best Buddies Hawaii to host their annual Friendship Walk this Saturday

Best Buddies Hawaii will host its annual Friendship Walk on Saturday, March 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park.

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the latest and greatest life-changing movement created by the Best Buddies organization. Since 2009, more than 24,000 participants have walked in over 24 states, and raised over 2 million dollars for Best Buddies. Ultimately, the Friendship Walk changes lives, as participants walk for inclusion, friendship, leadership, and opportunity for people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Website: www.bestbuddies.org