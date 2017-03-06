Deadly crash shuts down multiple lanes of Farrington Hwy. near end of H-1

Honolulu police have shut down multiple lanes of Farrington Highway in West Oahu at the end of the H-1 Freeway.

Video of the scene, courtesy Jason Laquihon, shows the crash involved multiple vehicles on the stretch between the Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp and Honokai Hale.

Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are closed in the area, stretching to Laaloa Street.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics treated and stabilized another man in his 60s and a 48-year-old woman. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

