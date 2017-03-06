Education board member resigns to apply for schools superintendent post

A Hawaii Board of Education member has resigned in order to apply for the job of state superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools.

Darrel Galera submitted his resignation, effective immediately, Gov. David Ige’s office announced Monday.

“It is essential that the BOE’s search/selection committee be presented with as large a pool of experienced, qualified and committed applicants as possible, as it makes one of the most important decisions for the future of public education in Hawaii,” Galera said.

Galera was appointed to the BOE in October 2016 by Ige. He served on the board when it decided not to renew the contract of current superintendent, Kathryn Matayoshi, which expires in June.

He has also served as the chairperson for the Governor’s ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Team since its inception in April 2016, and has requested to remain in that position.