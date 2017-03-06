Glasses help visually impaired Iowa child see colors for first time

(KCCI/CNN) — A special pair of glasses is opening up a colorful new world for an Iowa boy with a vision impairment.

Home video was shot earlier in March showing the emotional moment the glasses changed Cayson Irlbeck’s view for the rest of his life.

“It was instant. I knew right away something had changed, how bright everything was,” he said.

The colors are now vivid and Cayson sees each and every one of them, and can identify each one. “It was weird,” he said. “I had never seen those colors before, but I kind of knew what they were.”

Cayson’s father Aaron Irlbeck said “Just to be able to see all of a sudden, a whole new world opened up for him. Obviously it was very emotional.”

This is all due to some internet research sparked by Cayson, leading the Irlbecks to the California-based EnChroma company and the glasses.

“I wear them at home, take them on drives so I can see the stop lights,” Cayson said.

Research indicated the glasses had a 50/50 chance of working, and for the Irlbecks, it was $300 very well spent.

“It’s been an incredible week for him, watching cartoons,” Irlbeck said. “He didn’t realize the marshmellows in his Lucky Charms had color on them.”