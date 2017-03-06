Going to the library has never been so convenient

Soon you’ll be able to visit the library without ever leaving your home.

If you’ve got a library card, you’ll soon be able to access thousands of newspapers and magazines at home from your mobile device and tablet.

State Librarian Stacey Aldrich joined us on Wake Up 2day to talk about PressReader.

PressReader offers access to more than 6,000 newspapers and magazines from over 120 countries in 60 languages, and even includes the Hawaii Tribune-Herald and West Hawaii Today. It even offers the ability to translate foreign publications into English.

All you need is your Hawaii State Public Library System library card!