Homayun and Kan named Big West Conference Pairs Team of the Week

University of Hawai’i beach volleyball pair Ari Homayun and Carly Kan captured the first Big West Pairs Team of the Week award of 2017 following their performance during the SandBows’ season-opening road trip in Arizona.

Homayun (Woodland Hills, Calif./El Camino Real HS) and Kan (Honolulu, O’ahu/Missouri) helped No. 5 Hawai’i go undefeated on the weekend – including a pair of wins over nationally ranked Arizona and Grand Canyon. The pair went a perfect 4-0 at the No. 5 flight and did so in dominating fashion.

Homayun and Kan won three of their four matches in straight sets, while taking eight of nine sets played. They won each of their eight sets by no less than seven points. Their only match that went three sets was a 21-11, 12-21, 15-12 win over Tyler Spriggs and Natalie Anselmo of Arizona that helped UH to a road shutout of No. 6 the Wildcats and a 3-0 finish in the Arizona Invitational.

The SandBows will play its first matches at home when it hosts Loyola Marymount and Stetson, March 10-11, in the Queen’s Cup in Waikiki.