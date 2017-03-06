In the Kitchen: Salmon tostadas

Did you catch Chef Sam Choy this past Sunday on KHON2? If you missed it don’t worry as we head back to Kailua to visit the home of fellow KHON2 personality Howard Dashefsky. Chef Sam uses Howard’s leftovers to make Salmon Tostadas.

 

Salmon Tostadas

3 cups salmon, oven roasted

3 medium flour tortilla, fried (can be substituted with tortilla chips)

3 tablespoons basil pesto oil

1 medium tomato, diced

Sriracha to your liking

1 cup Kraft mayo

3 tablespoons Kraft BBQ sauce

½ cup cilantro, chopped

 

In a skillet, fry flour tortillas. Place salmon, tomato and basil oil on top of tortillas.  Mix mayonnaise with Sriracha and Kraft BBQ sauce and drizzle over salmon.  Garnish with cilantro.

