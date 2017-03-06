Kam Swap Meet vendors welcome to join Aloha Stadium’s after closure

Related Coverage After decades, Kam Swap Meet closes its gates for good

Following Sunday’s closing down of the Kam Swap Meet, vendors are being allowed to sell their wares at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace.

Starting Wednesday, March 8, more than 90 of those vendors will be opening their businesses throughout the swap meet & marketplace venue.

For vendors that are still interested, Centerplate will be accepting applications throughout March during regular swap meet hours.

The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace is open three days a week: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and swap meet hours Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $1 per buyer. Children 11 years and under are free.