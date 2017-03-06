Kam Swap Meet vendors welcome to join Aloha Stadium’s after closure

Published:

Following Sunday’s closing down of the Kam Swap Meet, vendors are being allowed to sell their wares at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace.

Starting Wednesday, March 8, more than 90 of those vendors will be opening their businesses throughout the swap meet & marketplace venue.

For vendors that are still interested, Centerplate will be accepting applications throughout March during regular swap meet hours.

The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace is open three days a week: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and swap meet hours Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $1 per buyer. Children 11 years and under are free.

