Residents and visitors who dine at some local restaurants can eat delicious entrees, while supporting the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation. The eateries, including Flour & Barley Brick Oven Pizza, are participating in the “Localicious” campaign, which donates a dollar from selected dishes. Flour & Barley Brick Oven Pizza Chef Adam Kamahele and General Manager Nick Meisner joined Wake Up 2day to talk about their involvement.

