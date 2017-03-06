Maui Humane Society plans to close overnight receiving kennels

The Maui Humane Society has announced that effective Saturday, April 1, the overnight receiving kennels will be permanently closed.

Instead, all stray and owner-surrendered animals must be brought into the shelter during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the case of an emergency, MHS Humane Enforcement can be called at (808) 877-3680, ext.211 for a pick-up of a stray animal.

In recent years, the animal sheltering industry has moved away from overnight receiving kennels, otherwise known as “drop-boxes.” CEO Jerleen Bryant says “We feel strongly about the work we do and the animals we help. Having a place for animals to be left in the middle of the night with no information, sometimes sick and injured, is not in the animal’s best interest.

“Closing the overnight kennels will require anyone who is turning in an animal to come into the shelter or contact Humane Enforcement to schedule a pick-up which in turn, will provide us with important information about the animals being surrendered into our care.”

Last year, 1,062 animals were dropped off to the Maui Humane Society after hours. 676 animals, or 63 percent of the total, did not have any information about the animal. Any and all information, such as where the animal was found, could be useful in helping to get an animal back to their home.

In the case of owner-surrenders, having medical records, behavior and personality details can help move animals through the admissions process more efficiently and help get them into a new adoptive home faster.

For more information about surrendering your pet or what to do if you have found (or lost) an animal, visit the Maui Humane Society website at www.mauihumanesociety.org.