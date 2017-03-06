Mayor declares Hawaii Says NO MORE Week in Honolulu

This week is Hawaii Says NO MORE Week in the City and County of Honolulu.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell made an official proclamation Monday in partnership with the Joyful Heart Foundation in a stand against domestic violence and sex assault.

Two years ago, the foundation joined 14 of Hawaii’s leading government and non-profit organizations to launch Hawaii Says NO MORE, a collaboration of individuals, programs, and organizations around Hawaii who are taking action to increase awareness and visibility to prevent and end domestic violence and sexual assault.

In honor of Hawaii Says NO MORE Week, which runs March 5-12, Honolulu Hale will be lit in the NO MORE blue color for the entire week.

“I think some people do things that are hateful. It looks at women more and more as objects, and we want to make sure through this program that there is not this type of violence or sexual assault, that we work to bring it to zero,” Caldwell said.

