Rainbows Slugger Fitchett named BWC Player of the Week

Officials from the Big West Conference office announced on Monday that University of Hawai’i senior outfielder Alex Fitchett has been named Big West Field Player of the Week.

It is the first career conference weekly honor for the Cosumnes River College transfer from El Dorado Hills, Calif. and the first for UH this season. The Big west honor builds upon his recognition as Tournament MVP at the 30th Dairy Queen Classic last week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The outfielder led the Rainbow Warriors to the DQC tournament championship and a 3-1 record on the week, as they collected wins over the reigning Big Ten and Summit League Champions. He hit .500 (8-for-16) with a 1.125 slugging percentage, producing two doubles, a triple and pair of home runs.

Fitchett began the week batting 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double and two RBI in a non-bracket battle against tournament host Minnesota, a game UH won 11-2.

He proceeded to homer in each of the first two games of the DQC. He went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a 7-6 loss to Iowa. Fitchett then slammed another solo shot in a 4-0 triumph over the Golden Gophers.

To finish off the tourney, Fitchett notched his second three-hit game of the week. Falling just a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, he went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and a run scored as UH knocked off Oral Roberts, 6-4. For the week, Fitchett scored five runs and drove in four more.

Fitchett and the Rainbow Warriors return home to Les Murakami Stadium this week, taking on 2016 Northeast Conference Runner-up Sacred Heart in a four-game series running Thursday through Sunday.