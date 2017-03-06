Repaving project to begin along Kalakaua Ave.

A city contractor is scheduled to begin preliminary work this week on a repaving project for the mauka end of Kalakaua Avenue between Kapiolani Boulevard and S. Beretania Street.

This is the latest project under Mayor Caldwell’s comprehensive road repaving program for the City and County of Honolulu.

Weather permitting, preliminary manhole work will begin this week and tree trimming will begin next week.

On the week of March 20, roadwork will start from Kapiolani Boulevard and progress toward S. Beretania Street, divided into eight phases.

Crews will work between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, with possible weekend construction. When the lanes on one side of the median are closed for repaving, traffic will be contra-flowed on the other side of the median.

Barring weather-related delays, the project is scheduled in three months.

The following work activities will start on these dates, weather permitting:

Manhole Inspection, tree trimming: Monday, March 6, 2017

Lowering of Manholes: Monday, March 13, 2017

Paving Work: Monday, March 20, 2017

Adjustment of manholes, striping and installation of detector loops will follow after repaving work is completed.

The work includes the pre-construction inspection of manholes and documenting their locations; removal of worn-out pavement; and the resurfacing or reconstruction of asphalt concrete pavement. Additional activities include adjustment of utility manhole frames and covers; installation of pavement markers, striping and markings; and installation of traffic signal detector loops.

Drivers should anticipate delays and are reminded to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers.

On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours, so motorists should observe the dates and times on posted roadway signs. Illegally parked vehicles may be towed, if necessary, at the owner’s expense.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution through construction areas. An alternate route is highly recommended.

Local residential traffic, deliveries, and trash collection will be allowed during construction hours.

The Department of Design and Construction awarded a contract to Grace Pacific, LLC for $693,000 for the repaving project. The contractor is coordinating local traffic.

Please call Grace Pacific, LLC at (808) 842-3231 or AECOM, the city’s Construction Manager, at (808) 366-2588 with any concerns.