Three ‘Bows honored by Big West Conference, Noah Allen a first team selection

The Big West Conference announced its men’s basketball all-conference selections Monday as selected by the league coaches with a trio of Rainbow Warriors getting recognition. Senior forward Noah Allen gained a spot on the all-conference first team, while junior forward Gibson Johnson and sophomore forward Jack Purchase each earned honorable mention.

Allen is the fifth different Rainbow Warrior to gain all-conference first team honors since UH joined the Big West in 2012-13. The UCLA transfer and native of Pacific Grove, Calif., has made the most of his only season at UH. The 6-7 Allen topped the Big West at 18.5 ppg during league games and scored 30 or more points on four occasions. Of his 12 games with 20 or more points this season, nine came in conference action. Allen also leads the team and ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding (5.9 rpg).

Meanwhile, Johnson has been a hallmark of consistency for the Rainbow Warriors all season. The junior college transfer from Centerville, Utah has scored in double-digits a team-high 20 times this year, including a current streak of seven straight games. Johnson leads the team and ranks seventh in the Big West in field goal percentage (.508).

Purchase gained honorable mention as one of the best three-point marksmen in the Big West. The 6-8 forward ranks second in three-pointers made per game (2.5) and shot 42.3 percent from behind the arc in league games, fourth best in the Big West. His best game of the year came in one of UH’s biggest wins of the season when he poured in 25 points and drained seven three-pointers in an overtime win over Long Beach State.

UC Irvine senior guard Luke Nelson garnered top honors as the Big West Player of the Year, while the Anteaters Russell Turner was named the Coach of the Year. Click here for the full list of honorees.

UH next heads to the Big West Tournament, March 9-11, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The No. 5 seed Rainbow Warriors will face No. 4 seed Long Beach State in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, March 9 at approximately 8:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. HT. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Prime Ticket.

Complete All-Conference Selections