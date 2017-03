Kauai is about to get Uber.

The transportation service is planning to launch this Friday on the Garden Isle, according to an announcement posted on its website.

To celebrate the launch, Uber is offering new users a free ride up to $20 with the promo code RIDEKAUAI.

Customers need to download the app (iOS, Android or Windows Phone) or sign up here.

Open the Uber app anywhere in Hawaii and enter the promo code RIDEKAUAI.

You can redeem your free ride from March 10-13.

