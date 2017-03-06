UH’s Toeaina selected first team all-Big West, Tago to all-freshman team

Hawai’i junior Sarah Toeaina earned first-team all-Big West Conference women’s basketball honors while Julissa Tago was selected to the all-freshman team, the league announced on Monday.

Toeaina has enjoyed a breakout season in 2016-17, ranking sixth in the league with 15.9 points per game in Big West play while shooting 47.2 percent from the field to go with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game with a 1.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. Toeaina’s 68.5 free throw percentage in Big West play ranks 10th in the league.

Toeaina has been a consistent force for the Rainbow Wahine throughout Big West play. She scored in double-figures in 14 of Hawai’i’s 16 conference games and had 20 or more points five times, including a career-high 25 points in Hawai’i’s win over Long Beach State in the regular-season finale.

Toeaina’s selection to the all-Big West first team marks three consecutive seasons the Rainbow Wahine have had a first-team all-Big West selection, following Destiny King in 2015-16 and Shawna-Lei Kuehu in 2014-15.

Tago earned Big West all-freshman team honors after averaging 5.5 points and 4.9 rebounds during Big West play and starting all 16 league games for the Rainbow Wahine. She scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in a win at Cal Poly on Jan. 19 and had a season-high nine rebounds against UC Santa Barbara on Feb. 11. Bringing a perimeter threat to the court, Tago made 10 3-pointers during conference play. She was also relied upon for ball handling duties down the stretch, and finished the Big West season averaging 1.6 assists per game with a 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Tago is Hawai’i’s first Big West all-freshman team selection since Megan Huff earned the honor following the 2014-15 season.

CSUN’s Channon Fluker earned Big West Player of the Year honors, while freshman teammate Eliza Mathews was selected as the league’s Freshman of the Year. UC Davis head coach Jennifer Gross was picked as the Coach of the Year after leading the Aggies to a 14-2 league record and the regular-season championship. Long Beach State swept the specialty awards, with Raven Benton earning Best Sixth Player, Jewelyn Sawyer picking up Best Defensive Player, and Anna Kim garnering Best Hustle Player honors.

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Gilbert, CP

Channon Fluker, CSUN

Anna Kim, LBSU

Morgan Bertsch, UCD

Pele Gianotti, UCD

Sarah Toeaina, UH

SECOND TEAM

Lynn Leaupepe, CP

Serafina Maulupe, CSUN

Raven Benton, LBSU

Dani Nafekh, UCD

Drew Edelman, UCSB

HONORABLE MENTION

Dynn Leaupepe, CP

Daeja Smith, CSF

Madison Montgomery, LBSU

Jewelyn Sawyer, LBSU

Andee Ritter, UCI

Michelle Curry, UCR

Simone DeCoud, UCR

Lauren Holt, UCR

Drea Toler, UCSB

FRESHMAN TEAM

Eliza Matthews, CSUN

Nina Bessolo, UCD

Brooke Bayman, UCI

Skyler Lewis, UCR

Julissa Tago, UH

Player of the Year: Channon Fluker, CSUN

Freshman of the Year: Eliza Mathews, CSUN

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Gross, UCD

Best Sixth Player: Raven Benton, LBSU

Best Defensive Player: Jewelyn Sawyer, LBSU

Best Hustle Player: Anna Kim, LBSU