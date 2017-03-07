2-year-old girl killed after apparently hit by vehicle in Hilo

A 2-year-old girl has died after she was apparently hit by a vehicle in Hilo.

The Hawaii Fire Department responded to the Hilo Val Hala Apartments complex on Puueo Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters found her in “traumatic cardiac arrest” and police officers performed CPR as she lay on the grass.

Initial reports prior to their arrival indicate she may have been hit by a vehicle. Officials called the scene “chaotic and no one was able to provide any reliable information as to the cause of the child’s injuries.”

She was taken to the hospital where police confirmed she died.

We’re still working to get more information. Stay with KHON2.com for updates.