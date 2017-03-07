City measure proposes hike in municipal golf course fees

Oahu golfers could soon be paying more to play a round at their favorite municipal course.

There’s a measure moving through the City Council, Bill036, that would increase fees to help offset the cost of operating municipal golf courses.

It currently costs a person without a golf ID card $55 to play at a city course on the weekend.

If the measure passes, that fee will increase $5 to $60.

The one exception would be the Kahuku Golf Course where the increase would go up from $33 to $38.

Enterprise Services director Guy Kaulukukui says “twilight and 9-hole greens fees would increase for persons without a golf ID card by $2.50. The Department of Enterprise Services selected this fee category for a possible increase because it’s expected to have negligible to no impact on Hawaii residents playing our courses, who typically have or can readily obtain golf ID cards.”