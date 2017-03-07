DOE survey specify desirable characteristics for new schools superintendent

Results of a Department of Education survey point to a new schools superintendent who is innovative, empowering, and understanding of the local culture.

The survey asked parents, the Board of Education, and advisory group members to select nine of the most desirable characteristics for the new schools superintendent.

Among the top traits are someone who has the ability to become familiar with Hawaii’s people and culture, someone who encourages innovation, and someone who inspires teamwork and empowers others.

Corey Rosenlee, president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, says empowering the teachers is an important step in improving the educational system. “At schools, where we have seen principals that are willing to share power and bring in a collaborative basis for their school,” he said. “We have seen the best results (with) teachers that feel valued, and therefore it’s a team decision, and that’s how things improve.”

Rosenlee adds that the next superintendent should also have some teaching background, which is not stressed in the survey.

On Thursday, Board of Education member Darrel Galera immediately resigned in order to apply for the job of schools superintendent.