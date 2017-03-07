Flood advisory issued for Maui until 4 p.m. Tuesday

By Published:

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Maui until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

At 12:59 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain falling at rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour along the leeward slopes of Haleakala. Slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will persist into the afternoon along the slopes of Haleakala, which could lead to rapid rises in streams in lower elevations.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Kahului, Kihei, Pukalani, Haliimaile, Pauwela, Wailea, Huelo, Keanae, Haiku-Pauwela, Paia, Makawao and Puunene.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 4 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

