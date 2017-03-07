Hawaii Eye Foundation’s 1st Annual Cataract Day Program

Cataracts are the leading cause of world blindness. The condition is a clouding of the lens within the eye. A hard, white layer covers the pupil and blurs the vision. Over time, the cataract eventually blocks their sight and causes blindness. It isn’t a matter of if, it is only a matter of when!

The good news is that this condition is completely curable! A simple, 10 minute procedure removes the cataract from the eye and replaces the old lens with a new lens! In that short period of time, the patient can see like new again!

The 1st Annual Cataract Day serves patients that do not have insurance, or those with insurance but below a certain household income level. Their goal is to assist patients who have suffered with cataracts, but because of their personal situation and limited income, cannot afford to pay the costs for all the visits and surgery. They are also doing this for those that do not qualify for health care because of their immigration status.

Please call (808) 536-3961, or go to hawaiianeyefoundation.org. Spread the word to your family and friends. Agencies and doctors: please let them know if any of your patients could utilize this service.