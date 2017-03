Today is National Pancake Day and once again IHOP restaurants across the U.S. are celebrating by offering customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes in return for a voluntary donation to benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

The promotion runs until 7 p.m. Tuesday. There are five IHOP locations in Hawaii: Two on Oahu on Ala Moana Blvd. and Kuhio Ave., another in Pearl City, and Kahului and Kailua-Kona on the neighbor islands.