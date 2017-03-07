IHOP Restaurants around the country are celebrating National Pancake Day today by offering each guest a free short stack of its buttermilk pancakes. In return, customers are asked to make a donation to charitable partners.

This annual tradition aims to raise needed funds and awareness for Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, Hawaii’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

This morning program director, Colette Forcier joined on us on Wake Up 2day to talk about the event.

Forcier says the free short stack of buttermilk pancakes will be served between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised more than $18 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for young patients at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide, including Kapiolani Medical Center.

Forcier says all of the money raised on IHOP National Pancake Day stays local and directly helps children in need at Kapiolani. Money raised helps support programs and services such as the Child Life Program, critical care transport services and more.

The participating Hawaii IHOP Restaurants include:

Waikiki – Ohana Malia Hotel

2211 Kuhio Ave

Waikiki – Aqua Palms Hotel

1850 Ala Moana Blvd

Pearl City – Times Plaza

98-1254 Kaahumanu Street

Also IHOP locations on Maui and in Hilo and Kona on the Big Island